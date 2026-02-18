All in the family: Where to go in Asia for a multigenerational vacation in 2026

Her tip? Discuss non-negotiables early. If mobility support or comfort conditions are essential, establishing them upfront helps avoid conflict down the line. Technology helps. This is where younger travellers can take the lead, using tools like AI trip planners that can narrow down the selection, locate stays/destinations that tick most (if not all) boxes, and compare itineraries.

For Rajaram, one tip is to choose destinations with lots of variety, such as Japan (theme parks for kids, heritage sites for older folks) or Bali (wellness for parents, beaches for everyone). Another tip: “Schedule half-day activities in the morning, followed by free time for pool lounging, spa visits, or casual dining,” she offered.



This way, every generation feels included without being overwhelmed. It’s no wonder that 60 per cent of travellers voted in favour of this approach in a recent Expedia survey. It’s also the favourite way for Hui to travel: “My golden rule is one big thing a day,” she said. “Plan one main anchor activity that you’ll all do together – perhaps a morning visit to a landmark or an evening cultural show. The rest of the day can afford to be more flexible. This allows grandparents to have an afternoon nap, teens to go exploring on their own (if appropriate), and parents to relax by the pool with the little ones.”



The magic happens when everyone reconvenes for dinner. Hui explained: “Instead of having the exact same – potentially compromised – experience, you now have a table full of fresh stories, individual discoveries, and renewed energy. It turns a shared meal into a vibrant session of storytelling, and you end up learning as much about each other’s passions as you do about the destination itself.”

So, where should the whole clan unpack their suitcases and unleash the chaos? We’ve rounded up 10 of Asia’s best multigenerational hideaways for 2026.

FOR BIG FAMILIES

Trisara Phuket