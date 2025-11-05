Hangzhou and Suzhou: China’s lakeside cities are ready for their close-up

Promenading along the willow-lined causeways of Hangzhou’s UNESCO-listed West Lake at dusk feels like stepping into a Chinese painting. As mist drifts over the distant hills, lotus blossoms perfume the air and pagodas glimmer faintly through the haze — brushstrokes come to life. For centuries, poets and painters have tried to capture this beauty, and even today, it can feel as though you’ve stepped back in time.

That’s partly because many visitors posing for photographs are dressed in traditional Chinese hanfu — flowing robes, embroidered silk sleeves, and the occasional ornate headpiece that looks straight out of a period C-drama.

Though beloved within China, West Lake is still relatively under the radar for most overseas visitors. This UNESCO-listed lake, immortalised in countless poems and paintings, draws millions of domestic tourists each year but relatively few from abroad — a surprising contrast to Europe’s more internationally recognised lakes such as Como or Windermere.