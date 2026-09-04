Ovolo South Yarra: A rock ’n’ roll hotel in the heart of Melbourne

Rock stars and hotels don’t often mix well in musical urban mythology. Just googling Keith Moon or Led Zeppelin and “hotel rooms” is enough to prove the point. So it’s a bold move by Ovolo, the Hong Kong-based boutique-hotel group that has rapidly grown its Australian portfolio over the past decade, to design some of its suites around the concept of “living the life of a rock star”.

Visitors can book into a small number of suites offering lounges designed in the style of musicians such as John Lennon, Freddie Mercury or AC/DC. (The INXS suite in the Sydney hotel feels like an odd choice given how Michael Hutchence died.)

At first glance, Ovolo South Yarra – one of two in Melbourne, with the other “laneways” location situated more centrally – sits somewhere between achingly trendy and knowingly kitsch. A distinctive hotel with a lot of personality, it’s already proved popular with staycationing Victorians and people keen for a crash pad during the Grand Prix or Australian Open. Its location in a restaurant and shopping district, on the corner of Toorak Road and Chapel Street, makes it an ideal spot for those looking to do a “Chap Lap” (local slang for aimlessly cruising one of Melbourne’s livelier neighbourhoods). And it’s also a good hotspot for tourists, as Chapel Street is brimming with hip restaurants, bars, designer shops and fashion outlets.