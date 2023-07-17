Inside The Ritz-Carlton Melbourne, Australia's tallest hotel offering unparalleled views of the city

It may strike as odd that The Ritz-Carlton’s long-awaited return to Australia after an 18-year hiatus would begin in Perth, not nearly as known for its vibrancy as, say, Melbourne or Sydney.

Now I had the good fortune of visiting and dining at The Ritz-Carlton, Perth, situated in Elizabeth Quay on the banks of the Swan River, soon after Western Australia opened up to international visitors last year. And while the beautiful waterfront property is certainly one of Perth’s finer jewels, I’ve returned home rather edified following a glorious four-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Melbourne, which opened in March, a week before the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

The brand’s second Australian outpost, also designed by Australian architects Cottee Parker, will, quite literally, take your breath away.