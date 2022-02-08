Gojek to launch premium ride-hailing service in Singapore

There are days when you want to arrive in style or pick up a client in a swankier ride. Enter ride-hailing app Gojek, which is expanding its services in Singapore with the launch of GoCar Premium, an on-demand service for booking rides in luxury vehicles.

The service, which will be available from Feb 14, 2pm onwards, will allow users to book premium taxis and luxury four-seater vehicles. These rides will offer “greater comfort with spacious interiors and plush seating for an elevated experience”, Gojek said in a press release.

Riders can also expect improved wait times and greater ride availability as more premium vehicles become available.