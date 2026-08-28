Same doorbell, new living room: Restaurant Zen reopens after three-month refresh

Zen’s distinguishing feature has always been its beautiful three-storey space, which welcomes you in like you’re visiting a friend’s home – the kind of chic, stylish, Pinterest-y friend who wouldn’t be caught dead with last year’s decor trends.

So, when you step into the restaurant after its three-month refurbishment, you’ll notice that it’s now a little edgier, more sophisticated and sleeker, thanks to a more minimal colour palette enlivened by natural materials, contrasting textures and subtle accents.

The change is most obvious on the ground floor. Where there were once patterned armchairs, rugs and coffee tables arranged like a cosy, grandma-chic living room – a Swedish grandma, of course, not yours – there’s now a massive 16-seat stone counter.