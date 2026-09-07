Interesting mooncakes to try in Singapore for Mid-Autumn Festival 2026

It’s that time of year again to gather the family over lanterns and mooncakes in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. For this wizened writer, that brings back childhood memories of scarfing down stock-standard baked mooncakes and taking a little stroll around the housing estate, swinging our cellophane lanterns lit with a real candle within. No one really bothered about it being a fire hazard, though if a lantern did catch fire, an adult would simply stomp it out with their rubber flip-flops and we would be on our merry way again. Those were, of course, the simpler days. Today, the mooncake market is its own kaleidoscope of ever newer, brighter, Dubai chocolate-stuffed and beautifully packaged offerings. So, if you’re stumped for what to get, allow us to point you in the appropriate direction.

TEA-INFUSED MOONCAKES