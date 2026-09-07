Interesting mooncakes to try in Singapore for Mid-Autumn Festival 2026
From tea-infused and snow skin mooncakes to traditional Teochew favourites, custard-filled creations and elaborate gift sets, here are some of the standout options available in Singapore this Mid-Autumn Festival.
It’s that time of year again to gather the family over lanterns and mooncakes in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. For this wizened writer, that brings back childhood memories of scarfing down stock-standard baked mooncakes and taking a little stroll around the housing estate, swinging our cellophane lanterns lit with a real candle within. No one really bothered about it being a fire hazard, though if a lantern did catch fire, an adult would simply stomp it out with their rubber flip-flops and we would be on our merry way again. Those were, of course, the simpler days. Today, the mooncake market is its own kaleidoscope of ever newer, brighter, Dubai chocolate-stuffed and beautifully packaged offerings. So, if you’re stumped for what to get, allow us to point you in the appropriate direction.
TEA-INFUSED MOONCAKES
The tradition of drinking tea with mooncakes may have waned, but tea remains a dominant part of mooncake culture, as evidenced by the surfeit of tea-infused mooncakes available this year. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel has steeped its latest mooncake with Da Hong Pao Tea (S$94 for a box of four) and added cranberries and golden raisins for tart sweetness. Cantonese restaurant Hua Ting debuted its Dancong Tea Almond baked mooncake (S$57.60 for four), while Carlton Hotel Singapore has given its mini snow skin mooncakes a filling of Hong Kong Milk Tea (S$90 for eight).
Starbucks Singapore’s eight-piece mooncake set (S$69.90) includes flavours such as Osmanthus Oolong, Oolong Yuzu, Pandan Osmanthus and Caramel Coffee Macadamia. The set is available at Starbucks outlets and on its mobile app.
Diehard tea lovers can look out for TWG Tea’s snow skin mooncakes (from S$15 each) that include flavours like a Ti Kuan Yin Imperial-infused lotus paste filling with candied ginger, and Alishan Imperial white lotus paste with gula Melaka and a white chocolate coconut cream heart.
WELL-DRESSED MOONCAKES
Andaz Singapore also has a Box of Four Signature Tea (S$95) lotus seed paste mooncakes, but if you’re looking to make an impression with a proper mid-autumn gift, reach for the Collector’s Edition (S$331.20), which comes with a set of LEGLE porcelain teapot and cups.
Mandarin Oriental Singapore’s limited edition Moonlit Elegance (S$388) comes in a pretty jewellery box designed in collaboration with Shanghai Tang. This elegant keepsake comes in a lovely shade of jade imprinted with jasmine flower motifs. Inside are a pair of dessert forks, matching fine bone china saucers, and six mini mooncakes.
The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore’s pebble-grain leather vanity cases come in three lovely designs – Rosette, The Botanical and The Periwinkle. You can fill them with flavours like the new baked Lychee Rose Red Bean Paste with Macadamia Nuts (S$102 for four) or Assorted Mini Snow Skin Rose mooncakes (S$106 for eight). The bonus: Every Mid-Autumn Artistry mooncake vanity collection comes with automatic entry into the Grand Reverie Draw, whose top prize is a three-night journey to France, including round-trip airfare for two, hotel stays, gourmet experiences and a visit to the Champagne Barons de Rothschild House.
SNOW SKIN MOONCAKES
When it comes to snow skin mooncakes, Raffles Singapore’s Champagne Truffle (S$107 for a box of eight) is the perennial favourite. But if you’re feeling adventurous, try the hotel’s new Whiskey and Lapsang Souchong or Matcha and Raspberry Truffle snow skin mooncakes (S$105 for eight). New snow skin flavours from The St Regis Singapore include Cranberry Paste with Balsamic Strawberry Truffle, Lychee Paste with Pine Nuts, and Pandan Paste with Shredded Coconut Flakes (from S$78 for four).
Man Fu Yuan at Frasers House’s Nanyang Reverie Snow Skin Mooncake Selection features a quartet of flavours inspired by its surrounding Kampong Glam neighbourhood. These include the Emerald Chendol, Red Bean, Jackfruit and Gula Melaka Truffle, and Nanyang Charcoal Coffee and Dark Chocolate Truffle (S$102 for eight).
TRADITIONAL BUT DIFFERENT
Fans of baked mooncakes who want something a little different might enjoy Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel’s Golden Black Truffle Baked Mooncakes with Dry-Aged Parma Ham, Pistachio & Single Yolk (S$99 for four). Under its gilded surface is smooth white lotus paste strewn with bits of 24-month dry-aged Parma ham and the earthy depth of black truffles. Summer Palace’s signature Parma Ham and Pork Floss with Assorted Nuts baked mooncake (S$99 for four) returns this year, while PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay’s 2026 Timeless Treasures mooncake collection is headlined by a new Opulence Duo (S$65.80) gift box filled with the new Charcoal Lychee with Longan and Wolfberries, and Okinawan Brown Sugar Mochi mini mooncakes.
CUSTARD-FILLED MOONCAKES
If you ask us, custard is the perfect substitute for anyone who doesn’t like bean pastes. At Summer Palace, the new Golden Lava Custard Mooncake features a molten centre when freshly warmed. They come in limited-edition keepsake chests designed with cognac house LOUIS XIII, inside which is a cellophane lantern handcrafted by one of the region’s few remaining traditional lantern makers.
Lush custard is striated with strands of bird’s nest in Four Seasons Singapore’s Custard Bird’s Nest Snow Skin (S$98 for eight) mooncake, while Capella Singapore’s inaugural mooncake collection (S$138 for a box of three assorted mooncakes) includes a traditional baked mooncake with a heart of Pineapple Custard in its Premium White Lotus filling. This and the woven motif on its box are a nod to Sentosa’s history as a pineapple plantation.
TEOCHEW MOONCAKES
The name that comes first to mind when thinking about flaky Teochew-style mooncakes is Thye Moh Chan. This year, the heritage brand has a new Red Date Longan Teochew Mooncake (S$46.80 for four) along with returning favourites like Yam with Salted Egg Yolk (S$52.80 for four) and the evergreen Sweet Tau Sar with Melon Seeds (S$46.80 for four). Popular private dining establishment Potters’ Table is also making a limited batch of Teochew Yam Mooncakes (S$60 for four) featuring flaky skin and a velvety taro filling. Crystal Jade Golden Palace has brought back its Teochew-style Flaky Black Gold Lava Mooncake (S$68 for six) with an irresistible molten salted egg yolk centre.
NOVELTY MOONCAKES
Slices of bak kwa are not mooncakes, but they are just as delightful to receive, especially when the bak kwa is from Di Tanjong Katong. Its Mid-Autumn Bak Kwa Gift Set ($68) is packaged like mooncakes and includes three boxes each of Signature Iberico Bak Kwa and Pu’er-smoked Iberico Bak Kwa.
MOONCAKES FOR THE YOUNG AND YOUNG AT HEART
To get your kids into the spirit of the Mid-Autumn festival, check out Shangri-La Singapore’s Moonlit Kids Surprise Box (S$55.80) featuring the hotel’s family ambassador mascot Squeaky. Designed like an advent calendar with hidden compartments, the box contains a pair of Squeaky Mini Chocolate Chip Mooncakes and two adorable Squeaky Plush Pendants dressed as characters from the beloved Mid-Autumn legend, such as Chang’e, Hou Yi and the Jade Rabbit.
Finally, French bakery PAUL’s popular Moon Tarts return this year in four new flavours: Genmaicha Mochi with toasted popped brown rice and a silky matcha ganache centre; Yuzu Sesame; Maple Pecan with a whipped maple ganache and pecan praline; and Double Chocolate featuring dark chocolate ganache layered over a fudgy brownie base within a chocolate shell (S$88 for a box of eight).