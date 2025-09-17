Timeless luxury: How Hong Kong’s heritage hotels are adapting to the modern traveller

In a city where the old is often demolished to give way to shinier replacements, a few Hong Kong heritage hotels have steadfastly kept themselves on the city’s skyline against the ravages of time.

Opened as decade markers in the past 40 years, Regent Hong Kong, Island Shangri-la, Hong Kong and Lanson Place Causeway Bay could have faded off as tired offerings that have trudged through time. After massive, multi-million-dollar renovations, they are now swanky bases for your retail and dining exploits in the city.

The transformation went beyond aesthetics to include a botanical-themed urban wellness retreat, spectacular apartment-like penthouses and well-appointed family floors — all in line with the current traveller emphasis on health, family and “bleisure” arrangements. Popular dining venues that have appealed to generations of locals and tourists alike were wisely left untouched but updated in their menus, holding their own in the hearts of regulars while gaining ground with a younger set.

Check into these stylish, storied options the next time you’re in the Fragrant Harbour.