Looking for a quieter alternative to Kyoto? Kurashiki offers craft, denim and kaiseki without the crowds

As I crossed a stone bridge in Kurashiki’s Bikan Historical Quarter, the diamond-bright reflections on the water made me pause. Boatmen, their faces shaded by straw hats, sent ripples across the canal with their oars, while weeping willows swayed in the breeze, framing a view that has remained largely unchanged for centuries.

Outside a white-plastered, namako-walled shop advertising fruit parfaits, two elderly men sat on a bench with ice cream cones instead. Around them, former rice storehouses now house shops, eateries and craft workshops, making Kurashiki an appealing alternative for travellers who prefer Japan’s lesser-known towns to the crowds of cities such as Kyoto.

KURASHIKI’S HISTORY IN A NUTSHELL

Kurashiki is in Okayama Prefecture. About 400 years ago, the area was part of a shallow sea known as Kibi no Anaumi. Land reclamation transformed it into a rice storage and trading hub during the Edo period (1603–1868), giving rise to the granaries along the Kurashiki River.