A new lifestyle destination in Taipei’s Yangmingshan offers a delicious escape from city life

Up on the winding streets of Yangmingshan, north of Taipei, there is an air of calm that cannot be found in any corner of the Taiwanese city below. Among the bamboo groves and hot spring bathhouses that dot the hilltops, the only sounds you’ll hear are birdsong and the silvery rustling of leaves. It’s the kind of bucolic setting that draws birdwatchers, hikers and office cubicle refugees who flock here to shed the afflictions of city life.

It is here, tucked away in a mid-century enclave once home to members of the US military, that you’ll find YMS by onefifteen: A new lifestyle destination that hopes to lure locals and tourists alike with its restful approach to daily living. Spread across five refurbished houses nestled in a historic compound, the site brings together food, art, wellness and nature.