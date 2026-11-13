From playful pandas to golden panthers: Animal-inspired watches with surprising designs

A panther sculpted in gold, an octopus fashioned from glass or a wolf that marks the full moon: the animal kingdom offers watchmakers a wide scope for creativity. Some capture the texture of fur or feathers through intricate artisanal techniques, while others make eyes, tails and mouths part of a fun time display. Familiar and mythical creatures alike come to life on these watches, giving you more to look at than the time.

Vacheron Constantin Metiers d’Art Tribute to the Animal Kingdom

Feathers, paper and wood become unlikely dial materials in Vacheron Constantin’s six Tribute to the Animal Kingdom concept watches. Created through its One of Not Many Crafts Programme, the series brings together six artisans from outside traditional watchmaking to apply their skills to a miniature canvas.