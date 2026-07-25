She returned to her childhood neighbourhood in Chiang Mai to restore a house from her past

Wat Ket is a riverside neighbourhood in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai. Just a 15-minute walk from the Old City, it feels removed from its tourist bustle.

“To me, it has always felt like one of the quieter, more layered parts of Chiang Mai,” said textile designer and interior stylist Narisa Watananun, pointing to its residential character and slower rhythm.

Watananun knows Wat Ket intimately, having grown up in the neighbourhood before leaving for boarding school in England at 11. She later studied textiles at Central Saint Martins in London and now lives in Singapore with her architect husband.

After working with architect Antonio Eraso and the late furniture designer Christopher Guy, she founded Studio Baro, whose projects include Appetite, Restaurant Zen, Marguerite and 21 Carpenter.