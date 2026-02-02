The 2026 Lotus Eletre 600 GT SE is a luxury electric SUV with real poise
Big in size and ambition, the Eletre 600 GT SE pairs a refined, tech-forward interior with effortless acceleration.
The other day, I found myself glancing in the rear-view mirror after overtaking what I initially assumed was the latest Lamborghini Urus. It certainly had the presence. But curiosity, as it often does, got the better of me. On closer inspection, I realised this striking machine was, in fact, the new Lotus Eletre.
Now, the Eletre is a bit of a departure from the lithe two-seaters that cemented Lotus’s legend. It’s a sizeable vehicle (read: XL), stretching to 5.1m long and 2m wide. To put that into context, it’s a touch bigger than the Volvo EX90 and not far off the sprawling Land Rover Defender 130 in sheer bulk. By most accounts, it occupies a similar slice of tarmac to a Bentley Bentayga, Range Rover, or Mercedes-Benz GLS. So, it’s no shrinking violet – rather more like a stately home on wheels, but with a hint of Lotus flair.
Not one to leave a question unanswered, I promptly arranged a test drive.
WELCOME TO THE EV ERA
Owned by Geely, Lotus is now on a mission to become fully electric by 2028 – a bold move, perhaps, but one that began with the Eletre and Emeya, both all-electric flagships. The Eletre hit North American roads in 2024, while the Emeya introduced itself as a GT that charges nearly as quickly as you can order bubble tea.
The 2026 Eletre comes in “600” and “900” series, referencing their respective electric power outputs. Both series further branch into variants that cater to different tastes – whether you want subtle luxury or something a little more racy.
If you like choice, Lotus has you covered. But newcomers may want to take a deep breath: there are three 600 variants to consider. It’s a bit like ordering your favourite coffee: what milk substitute and additional favoured syrup do you like?
The Eletre 600 series packs a 450 kW (612 hp) dual-motor, all-wheel drive system. For those who appreciate numbers, the Eletre 600 GT SE surges from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and can cruise at up to 258 km/h. These are brisk figures – though perhaps not the most important thing in city traffic, unless you value being first at the next set of lights.
When I arrived for my test drive, I was met by a rather striking sight: a Lotus Eletre 600 GT SE positively glowing in what Lotus calls ‘Solar Yellow’. It is not, I assure you, the sort of colour that blends in. In fact, I suspect someone at Lotus decided that this particular car – hard to miss owing to its sheer size – ought to be as conspicuous as possible.
“We’re so going to have fun,” I said with a conspiratorial wink to the Lotus representative. One never knows, of course, but optimism seemed appropriate. Despite the 2026 enhancements, Lotus still clings to its tradition of producing cars that put the driver at the centre of everything. In practical terms, this translates into a machine that responds instantly to your right foot, makes overtaking almost indecently easy, and delivers a driving experience that sits some distance above the mundane world of supermarket car parks and school runs. It’s all very agreeable, if slightly bemusing; imagine finding your favourite massage chair has also sprouted rocket boosters.
The Eletre 600 GT SE features a sizeable 112 kWh battery and a 22 kW onboard charger for swift top-ups. It can range up to 600 km, based on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP). Comfort and performance go hand in hand, thanks to adaptive air suspension, 22-inch wheels, and advanced torque vectoring. Drivers benefit from LED matrix headlights for clear visibility, a generous head-up display, four-zone climate control, and a stylish Jasper interior.
The Eletre 600 GT SE sports an intelligent glass roof, filling the cabin with natural light; you can turn it opaque with a tap on the central console. Its audio experience is elevated by a 23-speaker KEF system (an upgrade from the basic 600 series), pumping out music that enhances your driving pleasure. You can tailor the ambient lighting to match your mood. Illuminated side sills add a touch of drama when you step in or out after dark.
MOVES LIKE BRUNO MARS?
The Eletre 600 GT SE delivers a blend of muscle and refinement. Its active front grille opens like, dare I say it, a lotus flower, with a press of the key fob. This cools the car’s components when open, and reduces drag, enhances the ride, handling, and range when shut. It’s a neat party trick for people seeing it for the first time.
Up front, the car presents a strikingly sharp nose, complemented by a raked windscreen that hints at both aerodynamic intent and visual drama. Its mid-engine-inspired proportions lend an air of poise and balance, ensuring that long before you ever press the start button, the Eletre communicates its sporting pedigree.
The elegantly slim daytime running LEDs are particularly captivating – so much so that, as I mentioned, I mistook it for another marque. Truly, these are the sorts of details that draw the eye and reward a lingering glance. It’s obvious the Lotus design team set out to craft something that feels lower, sleeker, and more dynamic than your typical SUV, and in that, they have genuinely excelled.
The Eletre’s clever “porosity” design showcases seven sets of air ducts, each working to manage airflow over and through the car’s body for optimal aerodynamic efficiency. At first, you might think there’s an abundance of vents scattered throughout its imposing form, but there’s method in the apparent madness – it’s all about performance.
At the rear, a split roof spoiler elegantly channels air over the back window and onto a deployable spoiler – a bit of engineering wizardry that helps reduce drag while also generating downforce as speeds climb. It’s a machine that commands attention, both at a standstill and on the move.
With its twin electric motors and all-wheel drive, the Eletre can surge away from the lights. The active air suspension swallows up minor potholes and the occasional motorway expansion joint, delivering a ride that is both composed and cosseting. You’re treated to a suite of drive modes, ranging from ‘Tour’ for daily comfort to the rather optimistic ‘Off Road’ – though, let’s be honest, the only terrain most owners will conquer is the occasional gravel driveway.
The cabin is where the Eletre truly shines. Nappa leather seats embrace you, while the charcoal leather-wrapped steering wheel – accented in dark steel blue – whispers understated luxury. Dominating the centre console is a crisp 15.1-inch OLED touchscreen that offers seamless control of the car’s many functions. Every surface, every control, exudes a sense of thoughtful craftsmanship and premium intent. It’s a space that makes you feel simultaneously relaxed and ready for the journey – whatever that may be.
The steering wheel, in particular, draws inspiration from the world of motorsport, offering reassuring grip and making it feel natural and controlled as you guide the Eletre through fast-moving traffic. The arrangement of controls and displays may diverge from convention, yet the layout reveals a thoughtful approach that soon becomes intuitive. Directly ahead, a slender digital display delivers all the essentials without clutter, and continues across the dashboard to keep the passenger informed too. Meanwhile, a generous head-up display provides key information at a glance, and to the left, the touchscreen sits ready for navigation, entertainment, and vehicle settings.
Passenger space within the second row is generous and occupants are well provided with innovative storage areas and a touchscreen console of their own. Outright passenger comfort is limited by the car’s high cabin floor, however, and by the sloping rear roof line for taller passengers. The Lotus Eletre 600 GT SE has a boot capacity of 688 litres, making it spacious enough for family use and luggage.
FIREBALL OR METEORITE?
As we glided out of the driveway onto Leng Kee road, this car felt huge; we loomed over passing sedans. Merging with traffic on the AYE, the Eletre stirred from its sluggishness at lower speeds – thanks to its regen feature – and showed off its slick moves, a la Bruno Mars.
The Eletre shone brightly amidst a stream of silvers, whites, blacks and the occasional red, like a sparkly orbiting comet lighting up the darkness of space. It occupies a substantial portion of the lane – enough for you to notice, but never so much as to appear unruly or overbearing. Select ‘Sports’ mode and it responds with obedient enthusiasm, the ride remaining agreeably supple and reassuringly settled. We zipped past the slower-moving traffic with a certain quiet satisfaction, thanks to its double-glazed windows, enjoying being ahead of the pack without making a fuss about it.
The Eletre conducted itself with a sense of poise and engagement that you’d expect from Lotus – responsive, agile, and enjoyable. The electric nature of the car gently faded into the background, letting me savour the drive. Venturing off the expressway, I guided the Eletre up and down Telok Blangah Hill with little effort, the car moving smoothly and confidently past the occasional jogger, who barely seemed to notice our quiet passage.
Parallel parking, I admit, is not one of the Eletre’s fortes. Manoeuvring into tight spaces can become rather fraught, and the prospect of grazing an exquisite alloy wheel was enough to make me seek out a more generous lot. It’s all very Lotus; your heart rate is likely to rise, though perhaps for reasons other than driving excitement.
The 2026 Lotus Eletre 600 GT SE is almost a world away from the small-bodied, zippy little cars that hardcore Lotus fans love. Even so, it shows how traditional sports car values can thrive in a high-performance luxury SUV. The Eletre 600 GT SE is designed for those who crave dynamic handling with luxury touches. It’s a bold, all-electric SUV that takes the spirit of 76 years of sports car innovation and repackages it for the present. For those new to the Lotus family, it’s an invitation to experience proper driving pleasure, while still offering the practicality and comfort a city driver needs.
Lotus’ newly opened showroom is at 28 Leng Kee Road.