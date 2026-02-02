The 2026 Lotus Eletre 600 GT SE is a luxury electric SUV with real poise

The 2026 Eletre comes in “600” and “900” series, referencing their respective electric power outputs. Both series further branch into variants that cater to different tastes – whether you want subtle luxury or something a little more racy.

If you like choice, Lotus has you covered. But newcomers may want to take a deep breath: there are three 600 variants to consider. It’s a bit like ordering your favourite coffee: what milk substitute and additional favoured syrup do you like?

The Eletre 600 series packs a 450 kW (612 hp) dual-motor, all-wheel drive system. For those who appreciate numbers, the Eletre 600 GT SE surges from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and can cruise at up to 258 km/h. These are brisk figures – though perhaps not the most important thing in city traffic, unless you value being first at the next set of lights.

When I arrived for my test drive, I was met by a rather striking sight: a Lotus Eletre 600 GT SE positively glowing in what Lotus calls ‘Solar Yellow’. It is not, I assure you, the sort of colour that blends in. In fact, I suspect someone at Lotus decided that this particular car – hard to miss owing to its sheer size – ought to be as conspicuous as possible.

“We’re so going to have fun,” I said with a conspiratorial wink to the Lotus representative. One never knows, of course, but optimism seemed appropriate. Despite the 2026 enhancements, Lotus still clings to its tradition of producing cars that put the driver at the centre of everything. In practical terms, this translates into a machine that responds instantly to your right foot, makes overtaking almost indecently easy, and delivers a driving experience that sits some distance above the mundane world of supermarket car parks and school runs. It’s all very agreeable, if slightly bemusing; imagine finding your favourite massage chair has also sprouted rocket boosters.