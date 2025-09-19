The designer debuts set to make a mark during fashion week in Milan and Paris

It’s all change in fashion, with 13 creative directors debuting their first womenswear designs for new brands this season, including Demna at Gucci, Jonathan Anderson at Dior and Matthieu Blazy at Chanel. For these designers, and the brands they lead, everything is on the line as much of the luxury sector continues to face shrinking sales and disengaged shoppers. Ultimately, the winners will be those who can reboot a brand’s image, set culture-defining trends and make profits for shareholders. The losers? Well, they may not be around for long.

“Fashion has turned these shifts into its favourite gladiator sport — part coronation, part execution — with social media as the Colosseum and the crowd baying for blood. The houses play musical executions: the critics cheer, the investors clap, and the poor designers . . . ” the stylist Katie Grand wrote on Instagram last month. “Behind the memes and headlines are creatives whose lives and work are pulled apart in real time.”

Here we give you the lowdown on these 13 industry movers, why they have been hired and what is at stake. Let the games begin.

MILAN

Gucci

Name: Demna

Date: Sep 23

Format: Event

CV: Maison Margiela, Louis Vuitton, Vetements, Balenciaga