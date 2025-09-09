Some of the most exciting sports cars unveiled at Monterey Car Week 2025

Lamborghini launched its most powerful V12 ever. Corvette showed us what it would look like if an alien spaceship and a fighter jet had a baby with two “aggressively futuristic” new concept cars that you can drive in the Gran Turismo 7 video game. Bugatti levelled up to further seduce the world's top one per cent with the launch of Programme Solitaire for truly bespoke, one-of-one coachbuilt hypercar commissions.

Aston Martin arrived with expected elegance in the form of a limited edition, thrill-seeking trio of convertibles: A Vantage Roadster, a DB12 Volante, and a Vanquish Volante in a perfect coastal palette for that iconic Californian road trip adventure. And Lexus dropped the biggest surprise with a hyper cool, futuristic-looking concept car clueing us in to what its next-generation sports car might look like.

Read more on five of the most exciting debuts unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week, one of the biggest events on the global car calendar held in California every August.