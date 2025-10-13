Jewellery watches 2025: When high horology meets haute artistry

No longer indicating only the hours and minutes, today's most extraordinary timepieces have evolved into miniature canvases for artistic expression. The latest jewellery watches from maisons like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chanel, Hermes, Dior, Bvlgari and Piaget are a bold departure from traditional watchmaking. Transforming into brooches, morphing into pendant necklaces, separating into earrings or masquerading as makeup, these creations demand to be appreciated as wearable art first and timekeepers second.

What unites these diverse pieces is storytelling: Cartier revives its emblematic Panthere with renewed ferocity; Van Cleef & Arpels charts romance from dawn to moonlight; Dior spins a circus-inspired fantasy on a dial-side rotor; while Piaget reboots the audacious and liberating spirit of the 1960s. Behind the scintillating gems and the thousands of hours at the bench lies a deeper ambition: To capture emotion, history and beauty into objects intimate enough to rest against the skin. Not for the timid, these timepieces are proof that when artistry and watchmaking collide, magic happens.