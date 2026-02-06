From Chanel’s 2.55 to Dior’s Cigale: The spring/summer 2026 bags to know now

It would be an understatement to call the spring/summer 2026 collections important. Across Milan and Paris, an unprecedented creative reshuffle unfolded, with more designers than ever stepping into new roles and presenting debut collections, each one signalling where their brand might go next.

Nowhere was that more visible than in the bags on display. For every luxury house, the handbag remains the most potent expression of identity and the most commercially charged object in the room: creativity must meet reality, ideas must translate into desire, and heritage must prove its relevance.

This pressure was most acute in the new creative directors’ debut collections, where the bag became the clearest signal of intent — Jonathan Anderson at Dior; Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe; Matthieu Blazy at Chanel; Michael Rider at Celine. Each introduced key styles with unmistakable ambition: to become future signatures.

What emerged was something like a report card — not of winners and losers, but of philosophies. Each designer faced the same question: how do you honour a brand’s history without being trapped by it?

Collectively, the answer leaned towards a new attitude to luxury. An insouciance ran through the designs and styling: handles were removed, shapes softened, icons relaxed. Bags were crushed, worn open, and carried without ceremony. In making heritage legible to a generation that values ease over polish, the new luxury is no longer about being precious.

What made this season compelling was how designers returned to their houses’ most recognisable designs — some 20, 50, even 70 years old — and made them feel relevant without stripping them of meaning.

These are the bags that defined spring/summer 2026.

CHANEL

The 2.55 bag