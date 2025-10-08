These Asian designers are redefining what materials, beauty and sustainability mean

Piles of offcuts at factories; plastic pieces on the beach; fabric trash in studios. These are some examples of what inspires Singaporean designer Ivan Ho. Using them, he creates objects such as furniture and vessels. “Design should not only create beauty or function, but tell stories – about extraction, consumption, waste, renewal,” he explained.

Perfectly embodying this is Parasitic Edition 2, made up of an armchair and stool, that he showed at EMERGE. Echoing forms of classical Chinese furniture, he describes them as “survivors of transformation”. Both are made from marginal materials: HDPE granules most commonly from post-consumer plastic waste, repurposed polyester fibres and offcuts.

Painted in black, they come across as raw and austere in a bid not to distract from their textured, uneven form that Ho hopes will invite repose and reflection. “I wanted to create a counter-narrative: that the discarded can support us, hold us, become home,” he said.