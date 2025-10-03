How Thai architect Chatpong Chuenrudeemol turns Bangkok’s chaos into design lessons

If there is someone who can say he is familiar with Bangkok’s love hotels, it would be Chatpong Chuenrudeemol. The Thai architect once explored the nooks and crannies of about 10 of them, becoming so well-acquainted that when an opportunity came to renovate one, he jumped on it.

The outcome is Samsen Street Hotel, which opened its doors in 2019. Whether its guests are inspired by its past is best left unquestioned. What is clear is that he has turned the property on its head, wrapping its facade with a scaffolding that recalls the construction worker housing commonly found in the city.

“I inverted it, meaning I created this hotel that is not scary and private, but actually is open, allowing it to be free and help the street life,” said Chat, as he goes by. Of the latter, guests are nudged to have breakfast from Brother Chicken, a neighbouring street food vendor selling Thai sausages.

The heavy emphasis on all things local is no coincidence. For the last decade, the 53-year-old has been formally building a body of research that deep dives into the elements that make up the capital’s urban landscape.

For the purpose of this article, he calls them “Bangkok Crossbreeds”, even as the official brand name is a bit more crude (the second word rhymes with “custard”, deliberately chosen to “make a connection with the younger generation”).

Today, he has expanded that beyond the city, going into the rural areas of Thailand and even other parts of the region, like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The reason is illuminating: “We don't have an architectural history that’s current and critical. This isn’t just a hobby. I'm building an encyclopaedia with everybody’s help, so that Southeast Asian architects can have a graphic history to call our own.”