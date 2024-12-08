Singaporean founder of viral handbag brand Aupen: ‘I hope more people in Asia get to know our brand’

For those who follow fashion news closely, it’s almost impossible to have not heard of Aupen. Aside from the fact that its handbags have been seen on American IT-girls like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, the brand has made headlines several times.

For one, its origin story has been shrouded in mystery. Up until recently, not much was known about its founder, only that the company was Singapore-based. Older media interviews had identified Skye Tan, a Singaporean photographer based in New York, as the brand’s creative director (he is no longer with the company).

In May 2024, Aupen sent the fashion world into a frenzy by wiping out its Instagram page and announcing it was “bidding goodbye”, sparking rumours that the brand was shutting down. Later on, Aupen clarified that the design team was merely taking a break.

Then, in September, Tanner Leatherstein, a popular YouTuber and content creator known for ripping apart leather bags, published a video questioning the brand’s operations, including if the bags were made in Singapore, which Aupen later clarified on its updated website.