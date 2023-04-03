How this Singapore handbag designer attracted an international cult following

Seasoned bag collectors would know that scoring a coveted bag from one of the world’s most storied luxury houses isn’t as easy as it seems. The brands thrive on an aura of exclusivity. Customers can wait months, or even years, to be offered a bag. In the meantime, they’ll have to invest in smaller accessories or leather goods in order to build an extensive profile and purchase history. Even then, the bag they end up bringing home may not be in the exact specifications they desire.

Over the years, former furniture designer Ling Fu got tired of playing the game. “I am very fond of certain handbag designs. But as the years went by, the buying experience became a bit painful,” she confessed.

So Fu decided to take matters into her own hands. After learning the art of bag-making in some of the finest ateliers in Italy, she decided to start her own label and launched Llora in 2015. At first, the media shy Fu chose to only invite close friends to view her creations. But soon, after launching in top department stores such as Barneys, Selfridges and Harrods, Llora caught the attention of bag connoisseurs around the world.