Beyond bold statements: The evolving design philosophy of Singapore designer Colin Seah

Mention designer Colin Seah and adjectives like “bold”, “irreverent” and “wacky” immediately come to mind to describe his projects.

Who can forget the New Majestic Hotel with its 30 individually designed rooms and funky pop art at every turn? Another is the all-white Canvas House for co-living concept Figment on Blair Road. More recently, The Standard Singapore stands out for its mid-century modern style and biophilic features, such as the terrarium integrated into the reception counter.

Which is why, when I was given a tour of his latest completed project, the renovated mixed-use Stamford Place, expectations were high that it would once again surprise. Instead, it felt like entering a home that was warm and cosy. Formerly known as Stamford Court, the L-shaped building is distinctive for its clock tower, dutifully keeping time at the junction of Stamford Road and Hill Street since 1996.