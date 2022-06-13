Cortina Watch’s boss wants you to enjoy wearing that luxury watch you bought – or else

Lim doesn’t care if it’s his siblings’ children or his own who will eventually sit at the top. “I’d rather not be the ‘evil uncle’. I want to be the uncle who will impart as much knowledge as possible. And there’s nothing wrong with having no interest in joining the business. They will all eventually become shareholders anyway. But I want them to at least be informed shareholders. So I will tell them that if they want to know more about the business, just come and ask uncle!”

Beneath the stern visage and affable manner (a befuddling combination, to be sure, but a charming one regardless) is a man who cares deeply about the business’ people and operations. During the pandemic’s early months in 2020, he decided to give out record bonuses to reward everyone for a great 2019.

“We could have taken the easy way out: Freeze their pay, not declare any bonuses, and blame it all on the pandemic. But we didn’t think that was fair. And it helped build confidence that we had the resources to go through the pandemic.”

The brands, too, have had confidence in Cortina, and part of the reason is Lim’s deep respect for the watchmaking industry.

“Unfortunately, many customers these days are only interested in the intrinsic value of their watches, and just want them to go up in value. If you want to take it as an investment game, by all means go ahead. But don’t buy a watch and keep it where it never sees the sun. Just wear it,” he said. “Because if I know you want a watch just to resell it, I won’t sell it to you.”

Lim has a list of important models that his retail team is not allowed to sell without his approval. “I want to know who’s buying it, so I will do my due diligence. Because if the watch ends up on the black or grey market, I will be the one who answers for it. I have to protect my guys, and I have to protect the brands.”