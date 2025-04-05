How Lulu Lutfi Labibi brought Java's traditional lurik fabric into the high fashion scene

Yogyakarta, the art and cultural capital of Java, is starting to make a name as an emerging Indonesian fashion hub – thanks in large part to Lulu Lutfi Labibi.

The designer, who hailed from small town Purwokerto and moved to Yogyakarta to study textile craft, has brought the traditional lurik fabric into the high fashion scene. Normally worn by rural Javanese people, the fabric, which features five black-and-white straight lines in symmetrical repetitions, has become a staple among the country’s urbanites, including actors and models.

In his endeavour, Labibi made his reputation as an iconoclast. While many of his colleagues concentrate on batik or tenun ikat, which are generally considered as national treasures, Lulu chose a risky task by exploring the less exotic, less cultured fabric. It was a challenging move, but well paid off. His designs have been shown regularly in Indonesia and abroad, from Jakarta Fashion Week to Vienna Fashion Week.

I met Labibi in Kotagede, a historical neighbourhood in the southwest tip of Yogyakarta, where quaint alleyways are harmoniously occupied by traditional Joglo houses alongside Dutch colonial houses with Javanese influence. On a quiet afternoon, I walked through a typically low Javanese entrance (a reminder to pay homage to the house owners by slightly bowing while walking in) and made my way to Labibi’s boutique. The designer’s eponymous label was established in 2011.