From Singapore’s heartlands to luxury footwear: How Mashizan Masjum built a business on his own terms
Once a television producer, the Singaporean now creates limited-edition shoes handmade in Florence for an international clientele. But building his luxury footwear label has meant learning when to adapt, rethink his designs and listen to his customers.
Mashizan Masjum’s first women’s shoe collection had all the elements of an escapist bling fantasy. There were heels towering up to 11cm, bold colours, iridescent leather and enough Swarovski crystals to send a magpie into a frenzy. After nearly two decades in television, the Singaporean had gone to Florence to learn how to make shoes and returned with a new creative itch that the media industry could no longer scratch.
The collection, launched in 2015, got fashion tongues wagging. Press coverage came hard and fast, and soon department stores started knocking. But women trying on his shoes kept telling Mashizan the same thing: The heels were simply too high.
“I listened to my customers,” said Mashizan, now 53. “You have to understand what’s practical and what they want.”
So he lowered the heels. By the time he presented his next collection at Singapore Fashion Week in 2016, the vertiginous heels had largely given way to lower styles. Today, some of the label’s most popular shoes are flats, kitten heels and sneakers, while even its higher heels tend to stop at around 5cm to 7cm.
It was the first of many course corrections. More than 10 years after launching his namesake label, Mashizan is still designing shoes – an achievement that belies how precarious those years have sometimes been. Twice, first in 2017 and again during the pandemic, he wondered whether the business would survive. What kept it going was not simply designing better shoes, but learning when to abandon his assumptions about luxury, how fashion should be sold and, ultimately, what his job as a designer actually entailed.
STARTING AGAIN
Mashizan was not exactly fleeing an unsuccessful first career.
“I’ve always felt that in a professional life, you don’t have to stick to one path,” he said. “There are many ways to go about developing your career and growing professionally.”
A graduate of the pioneer batch of NTU’s School of Communication Studies, he worked in current affairs and documentary production, including a stint with CNA. By the early 2000s, he was producing programmes independently across Asia.
International networks such as National Geographic and Discovery were beginning to commission more work out of Asia, but Mashizan felt many of the opportunities were still going to Western producers. If getting those commissions from Singapore was difficult, he reasoned, he would go to the US and prove himself there instead. In 2005, he moved to New York.
For someone who describes his younger self as a reticent “Singaporean boy” from the heartlands, New York required him to square his shoulders and make himself impossible to ignore. “You’ve got to be aggressive, right? You’ve got to be bold and fearless,” he recalled. “I had to transform.”
New York became his proving ground. Over the next six years, Mashizan broke into the American television industry, producing, writing and directing for production companies. He had gone there determined to prove that a Singaporean producer could compete internationally; when he returned to Singapore in 2011, he had the credentials to show for it.
As head of content at a production company, he was overseeing multiple producers and had reached a level of seniority many people spend their careers working towards. Yet something had gone missing.
“The higher the corporate ladder you go, the less creative you become,” he said.
In 2013, he took a six-month sabbatical in Florence to study footwear design and shoemaking. The intention was not to abandon television. He simply liked shoes, regarded them as small, wearable works of art and wanted to understand how they were constructed, right down to making a pair with his own hands. “I thought it was just going to be for fun,” he admitted.
He returned to television and initially ran both lives in parallel, designing shoes when he had the time and mental space. But after his first footwear collection began attracting attention, his boss asked him what he really wanted: To continue on the path he already knew, or see where the new one might lead.
Mashizan was already in his early 40s. “I thought long and hard about it,” he recalled. “If I don’t do it now, when am I going to do it?”
WHEN DESIGN MEETS REALITY
He took the plunge and realised that leaving television was one reinvention. Learning how to run a luxury footwear business was another.
The early attention did not automatically translate into a sustainable business. Mashizan was not a celebrity designer with an existing audience to draw upon, nor did he have the scale and marketing machinery of an established luxury house. Finding buyers meant slowly building a clientele from scratch.
“You really have to pound the pavement and try to build a cult following,” he said. “It took me many, many years, and those years were difficult.”
From the outside, at least, the label appeared to be gathering momentum. By 2016, Mashizan shoes were stocked at retailers including Public Factory in New York and Tiramisu in Milan, alongside department stores such as Tangs and Takashimaya back home. Mashizan was also taking his collections directly to customers through trunk shows in cities including New York, Paris, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.
Yet by 2017, barely two years after launching the label, Mashizan was already questioning whether he could sustain the business on his own. It forced him to confront a less glamorous reality: Being a shoe designer involved surprisingly little time actually designing shoes.
He might devote a few concentrated weeks twice a year to creating a collection, but the rest of his time is spent taming the beast that is the business: Marketing, selling, speaking to clients, handling logistics and deciding what should – or should not – go into production.
Even during the creative process, several versions of Mashizan have to argue with one another as he reviews his sketches. There is the designer drawn to a particular silhouette or material, and the merchandiser asking who will buy it and in which market.
“I almost have to go through the process as though I am a big conglomerate, which I’m not,” he said with a chuckle.
Then there are the pattern makers and factories in Italy, who ultimately determine whether what exists on paper can become a properly constructed shoe.
Samples are then produced and shown at trunk shows, where Mashizan gauges customers’ reactions before deciding which designs to take into production. Of perhaps eight or 10 samples, only half might eventually be manufactured.
Over time, the label also stopped trying to operate like much larger fashion companies. Mashizan no longer rigidly follows the traditional seasonal calendar, preferring to release collections when they are ready. The business has also moved away from selling through retailers to dealing directly with customers through trunk shows, pop-ups and private appointments.
Some clients now own 10 or 12 pairs of his shoes. “When you show loyalty to people, people show loyalty back to you,” he said.
SURVIVING BY STAYING CLOSE
Nowhere was that relationship tested more than in 2020, when the pandemic struck. Unable to hold face-to-face trunk shows, Mashizan wondered if his company would survive. As the world went into lockdown, new pairs of luxury shoes were hardly a priority – after all, there was nowhere to go and no occasion to trot around in a glamorous pair of heels.
Mashizan began holding private sessions over Zoom with customers in Singapore, including virtual fittings. To his relief, sales did not dry up entirely. Some clients continued buying shoes, even if they had to wait until the world reopened to wear them.
“Everyone was stuck at home, but then they had all this money to spend,” he recalled with a laugh. “So what do they do? They buy more shoes.”
By then, his decision to build the business around direct relationships rather than depend heavily on department stores had become an advantage. Mashizan could reach out to customers who already knew the label instead of waiting for a wholesale buyer to place another season’s order.
“A lot of my clients are actually MDs, CEOs. They’re really C-suite level,” he said. His customers also include school vice-principals, teachers and other professionals who spend much of the day on their feet and want something both comfortable and distinctive.
Prices on his website currently range from around S$650 (US$508) for slip-on sneakers and flats to about S$720 for heeled styles. Mashizan believes what unites his customers is not so much their income as a preference for something less widely available, rather than the familiar labels and monograms of major luxury brands.
His own modus operandi is deliberately small-scale. The shoes are handmade in Florence in limited quantities. This allows him to pay closer attention to materials, construction and the response of the people who wear them, rather than chase volume for its own sake. It also gives him room to experiment and source exclusive materials from artisans, often available only in small quantities.
A length of vintage kimono fabric he sourced, for instance, might yield just 12 pairs of shoes; another piece of leather might be sufficient for only four pairs of sneakers. Sometimes he offers these materials to long-standing customers before production even begins, giving them first dibs on a pair that may never be repeated.
“If you wanted a particular model in that pair, that size, there might only be two pairs,” he explained. “If you buy in Singapore, someone else buys in Paris. That’s it. In the whole world, only two of you will be having it.”
A LONG WAY FROM THE HEARTLANDS
The geography of those customers now mirrors Mashizan’s own life. Despite keeping the operation small and production strictly artisanal, he works with collaborators across several cities, including a partner in Paris and publicists in Los Angeles. His shoes are made in Italy, Paris is what he calls his “creative playground”, and New York is home.
“New York is home because we have a home here. My cats are here, my partner’s here as well,” he explained. “But Singapore has always been and will always be my anchor.”
It is perhaps the clearest measure of the distance travelled. In 2005, New York was where a reticent boy from Singapore’s heartlands arrived determined to prove that he could hold his own. Two decades later, he no longer talks about the city as a proving ground – it has simply become home.