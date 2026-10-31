From Singapore’s heartlands to luxury footwear: How Mashizan Masjum built a business on his own terms

It was the first of many course corrections. More than 10 years after launching his namesake label, Mashizan is still designing shoes – an achievement that belies how precarious those years have sometimes been. Twice, first in 2017 and again during the pandemic, he wondered whether the business would survive. What kept it going was not simply designing better shoes, but learning when to abandon his assumptions about luxury, how fashion should be sold and, ultimately, what his job as a designer actually entailed.

STARTING AGAIN

Mashizan was not exactly fleeing an unsuccessful first career.

“I’ve always felt that in a professional life, you don’t have to stick to one path,” he said. “There are many ways to go about developing your career and growing professionally.”

A graduate of the pioneer batch of NTU’s School of Communication Studies, he worked in current affairs and documentary production, including a stint with CNA. By the early 2000s, he was producing programmes independently across Asia.

International networks such as National Geographic and Discovery were beginning to commission more work out of Asia, but Mashizan felt many of the opportunities were still going to Western producers. If getting those commissions from Singapore was difficult, he reasoned, he would go to the US and prove himself there instead. In 2005, he moved to New York.

For someone who describes his younger self as a reticent “Singaporean boy” from the heartlands, New York required him to square his shoulders and make himself impossible to ignore. “You’ve got to be aggressive, right? You’ve got to be bold and fearless,” he recalled. “I had to transform.”

New York became his proving ground. Over the next six years, Mashizan broke into the American television industry, producing, writing and directing for production companies. He had gone there determined to prove that a Singaporean producer could compete internationally; when he returned to Singapore in 2011, he had the credentials to show for it.

As head of content at a production company, he was overseeing multiple producers and had reached a level of seniority many people spend their careers working towards. Yet something had gone missing.

“The higher the corporate ladder you go, the less creative you become,” he said.