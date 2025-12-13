How award-winning Singapore designer Pann Lim turns everyday ideas into memorable experiences

Despite his forced education, Lim continued to harbour a love for music and went on to play the guitar in a post-punk band, Concave Scream, which released five albums. He struggled his way through school, clueless as to why he was being made to analyse books like King Solomon’s Mines in literature and memorise the hows and whys of the north-east monsoon in geography.

So switched off was he from the education system that he failed English at the O-level examinations. His academic standing improved only when he studied visual communications at Temasek Polytechnic. “I finally found the context in my life,” he said. “I was taught things like what a logo is for and why it is important for a brand.”

After graduation, he briefly pursued a career in advertising, working at DDB Singapore and Batey Ads, before freelancing as a designer when his father was diagnosed with liver cancer. “This was 1998 and among the three siblings, I was the only one who could possibly work from home,” he said.

The following year, Kinetic Interactive was started by four partners, one of whom, Sean Lam, was the frontman of Concave Scream. When the business took off, they asked Lim to join them to co-run the print arm, Kinetic Design & Advertising, with Roy Poh, which he did in 2001. Over the years, because of their personal circumstances, the partners were eventually bought out, with Lim the last one standing in 2019.

“I never wanted to start a business,” he mused. “My only ambition was to do good work that I’m proud of. I think I’ve managed to do that with the help of my team. When you look at it this way, I’m sure you can understand why I say I’m normal.”