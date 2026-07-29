What makes a city truly liveable? Designers and planners are looking beyond buildings and infrastructure

Assessing how people feel should not be dismissed as fluff. Chong, who is also vice president (academic) and provost of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA), University of the Arts Singapore, emphasised that emotions can be indicators of whether a city is truly successful.

“When people feel safe, connected, inspired and valued, they are more likely to participate in their communities, volunteer, care for public spaces, support local businesses and look after one another. Healthy cities are those where people do not merely survive but thrive,” said Chong.

For Lee, the emotional impact of building design is central to her work. “As architects, we're trained to think about dimensions, materials and regulations, but ultimately those decisions influence everyday human experiences,” she said. For instance, a shaded walkway can encourage someone to walk instead of drive, while a generous bench can bring strangers together.

What this translates into is simply feeling well. Yog, who leads his own urban practice XDG Labs, defines it as being conscious, present and aware. “There was this idea of live, work, play. I actually think of it slightly differently – as live, move, rest. We need an opportunity to reset every night and to wake up alert,” he elaborated.

NO NEED FOR GRAND GESTURES

n practice, there are myriad ways to foster these positive emotions. Chong explores this through a method he calls “social archi-puncture”, examining how small, carefully designed interventions in physical spaces can have a disproportionate improvements on people’s daily lives.

“Sometimes, changing a parking lot, void deck or neighbourhood parklet creates a far greater impact on people’s lives than constructing another iconic, mega, multi-functional building,” he explained.

In his work with COLOURS, he describes quality of place through the four interconnected dimensions of physical, social and cultural well-being, and personal agency. When these come together, people begin to care more deeply about the places they inhabit. “This is what I call ‘placecaring’, an emerging ground-up movement beyond conventional placemaking,” he added.