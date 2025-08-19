Think the Maldives is only for couples? These resorts are suitable for families and friends too

The Maldives has long held court in our collective imagination as a bucket list destination. After all, it is the playground of Hollywood A-listers and honeymooning trust fund kids sipping champagne on overwater hammocks. And yes, there are resorts that cater to that crowd. Cue private butlers and villas with slides.

But that image barely scratches the surface. This string of coral islands is an unabashed resort-lover’s paradise — and that is the appeal. Much like Bali or Phuket, there is a spectrum of stays, from laidback barefoot luxury to polished five-star hotels with kids' clubs and dive schools.

The trick to scoring better rates is to avoid peak holiday periods like Christmas, New Year or Chinese New Year. Prices fluctuate significantly, but with a bit of timing, you can get lucky. Some resorts also bundle in perks like local transfers or resort credit, which adds up.

Just a four-hour flight from Singapore, you can leave Changi in the morning and be sipping a cocktail by lunchtime. Whether it is romance, wellness or a break from reality, you do not need to save the Maldives for a “special occasion.” It could just be your next go-to island escape.