Think the Maldives is only for couples? These resorts are suitable for families and friends too
These new or recently revamped resorts offer indulgent holidays for different kinds of travellers including couples, friend groups and even families. Plus, our no-fluff guide to planning your dream vacation.
The Maldives has long held court in our collective imagination as a bucket list destination. After all, it is the playground of Hollywood A-listers and honeymooning trust fund kids sipping champagne on overwater hammocks. And yes, there are resorts that cater to that crowd. Cue private butlers and villas with slides.
But that image barely scratches the surface. This string of coral islands is an unabashed resort-lover’s paradise — and that is the appeal. Much like Bali or Phuket, there is a spectrum of stays, from laidback barefoot luxury to polished five-star hotels with kids' clubs and dive schools.
The trick to scoring better rates is to avoid peak holiday periods like Christmas, New Year or Chinese New Year. Prices fluctuate significantly, but with a bit of timing, you can get lucky. Some resorts also bundle in perks like local transfers or resort credit, which adds up.
Just a four-hour flight from Singapore, you can leave Changi in the morning and be sipping a cocktail by lunchtime. Whether it is romance, wellness or a break from reality, you do not need to save the Maldives for a “special occasion.” It could just be your next go-to island escape.
FOR THE ROMANTIC MINIMALIST: JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES KAAFU ATOLL ISLAND RESORT
If your idea of bliss involves sleek lines, soft palettes and private villa pools, the new JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort delivers on every count. With 80 villas — including 47 overwater options — this tropical modernist haven blends natural textures, local artistry and expansive sea views in effortless style.
Designed by Turkish architect Cuneyt Bukulmez of Atolye4N, the resort pairs Maldivian traditions like thatched kajan roofs and lacquerware with floor-to-ceiling glass and open-plan bathrooms, creating a thoughtful connection between indoors and out.
Couples will love the serenity of the overwater villas, where the only thing between you and the ocean is a sliding glass door. Dining is a highlight. Athiri is a striking two-storey overwater grill where steaks and seafood come with a side of sea breeze. Upstairs, Nikkei channels Japanese-Peruvian flair for cocktails and bites, while Riva offers Indian Ocean flavours with fine-dining flair.
And while family-friendly resorts do not always scream romance, here they have pulled it off discreetly. The Family Beach Pool Villa features a built-in bunk nook for kids, direct beach access and a private pool, making it ideal for low-key luxury with little ones in tow.
When the kids need entertainment, the Kids’ Club and Teens’ Zone have you covered. For everyone else, the Water Sports & Dive Center offers kayaks, snorkels, jet skis and guided scuba dive excursions for all ages and thrill levels.
FOR DESIGN-LOVING SOCIAL BUTTERFLIES: W MALDIVES
To live out your castaway fantasy with a buzzy crowd, W Maldives delivers in spades. Recently refreshed by the Miaja Design Group, this OG island escape now feels more polished, while still embracing its signature playful take on tropical luxury.
Each of the 77 villas has been reimagined in a soft palette of sun-bleached hues, but the brand’s cheeky spirit comes through in details like translucent blue bathtubs and a turquoise glass porthole offering front-row views of the underwater world.
The crowd here skews younger and scene-savvy. Think birthday bashes, “friend-cations” and couples who like their romance with a side of fun. Instead of raucous parties, expect upbeat daytime Sunkissed Sessions at the Wet Deck, where a live DJ spins poolside while guests graze at the customisable poke bowl bar.
Dining is relaxed but chic: Fire offers smoky grilled favourites under the stars (barefoot welcome), while SIP Bar is the go-to for sundown tipples. Want something more private? Gaathafushi, W’s private island just 15 minutes away by boat, is made for low-key beach hangs.
For those chasing endorphins, the resort gym runs group classes, and the house reef just steps from shore is among the best in the Maldives, with sightings of reef sharks, turtles, and the elusive guitarfish. Do not skip the Away Spa — it is a dreamy hideaway that lives up to the hype.
GUIDE TO PLANNING A DREAM RESORT GETAWAY IN THE MALDIVES
When to go
The peak season generally runs from December to February. After that, the country transitions to shoulder season with sunshine, good weather and ideal ocean visibility for snorkelling and diving, but fewer crowds.
Low season falls between May and October, making June and September ideal for family vacations during school holidays. With global warming disrupting weather patterns, most tropical showers pass quickly, so sunshine is still likely.
How to get to your resort
After landing at Velana International Airport in Male, you will need a transfer to your resort, typically by speedboat or seaplane, depending on its location. Speedboats are best for nearby resorts (within an hour) and are generally faster and more cost-effective, though choppy seas can make for a bumpy ride.
For farther atolls, seaplanes deliver stunning aerial views and main character energy, but they lack air-conditioning and operate more like tropical buses with multiple stops and demand-based schedules. Private charters are smoother, but pricey.
Some resorts also require a domestic flight plus speedboat combo — a less scenic but more predictable option.
Overwater vs Beach Villas
Romantic and built for Instagram, overwater villas are the Maldives’ calling card. But they may not suit families with small kids or weak swimmers. Also, ask yourself how often you will actually leap off your deck into the ocean.
Beach villas can be just as luxurious, often more spacious and easier on the wallet. With direct sand-and-sea access, they are perfect for barefoot lounging.
All-Inclusive meals vs a la carte
You cannot exactly stroll into town, so meal planning is important. Most top resorts offer multiple dining options and cater well to dietary needs.
A la carte gives more flexibility, especially on an island cluster like the Fari Islands, home to Patina, The Ritz-Carlton and a Capella in the works. Otherwise, all-inclusive or half-board plans take the guesswork out of meals. If cocktails are key, drink packages may be worth the upfront splurge.
FOR THE ECO-CONSCIOUS ESCAPIST: BANYAN TREE VABBINFARU
As the first Maldivian resort to launch a marine lab in 2004, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recently levelled up with the new Our Marine Centre, a hands-on hub where guests can join coral micro-fragmentation sessions where coral fragments are replanted to speed up their regrowth or help remove invasive starfish on snorkelling dives with in-house marine biologists.
Dining is unfussy but satisfying, from Thai classics at signature restaurant Saffron to ocean-fresh sashimi at overwater Japanese restaurant Madi Hiyaa.
The 48 refreshed beach villas come with private plunge pools, open-air bathrooms, and plenty of barefoot charm. Plus, the brand has steadfastly resisted building overwater villas in order to keep the reef around the island in tip top collection, proving that this rustic-chic resort may be low-key in style, but it is giving back to the planet, one step at a time.