Inside a Singapore house that turns its split-level layout into a design advantage

Most Singaporean homeowners look for uncomplicated plots, which make it easier to plan and build. But when this pair of lawyers went house-hunting, they sought out “a house with less conventional spaces”, said Alex Liu, founder of Right Angle Studio.

Liu had designed the couple’s former home, and the experience went so well that they asked him to advise them during their house hunt. Their search took them all over Singapore but, in the end, the perfect home was just down the road from the husband’s childhood home in the Thomson areas. “In my teens, I lived in a home less than 100 metres from this house, so moving here definitely feels familiar and comfortable,” said the husband, who had always been drawn to the greenery, quiet and fresh air near the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. His wife was won over after seeing the house, despite her initial reluctance as she was used to living in more central parts of Singapore.

The semi-detached house is part of a developer-built cluster, with orange terracotta roof tiles and balconies jutting out from the second storey. It retains its original profile, save for a fresh coat of grey paint on the roof tiles and enlarged openings that make the interiors brighter and airier. As it sits on a corner plot, the house enjoys a larger garden and more daylight than its neighbours.