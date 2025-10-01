Ultra-luxury hotel group Aman to open new property in Singapore

Ultra-luxury hotel group Aman has announced that it will open a new property in Singapore. Aman Singapore will be situated within The Skywaters, an upcoming mixed-use development that is set to be Singapore’s tallest and most iconic new skyscraper.

The property will be an “urban sanctuary that will redefine the city’s ultra-luxury landscape”, Aman said in a press release. Aman Singapore will comprise a hotel, a limited collection of Aman branded residences and the Aman Club, the brand’s by-invite-only global private members club.

Aman did not provide an opening date for the property. The Skywaters, developed by a consortium led by Perennial Holdings Private Limited, is targeted for completion in 2028, according to the company’s website.

AN ‘EXCITING CHAPTER’

The launch of Aman Singapore “marks an exciting chapter for our brand and is something our devoted community has long anticipated,” said Vlad Doronin, CEO and chairman of Aman Group.

This marks Aman’s first project in Singapore. Singapore was chosen as the next city for expansion due to its balance of urban dynamism and nature. “Singapore is one of the world’s most dynamic cities, yet it is also known as a garden city where nature is part of every day. That balance reflects Aman’s past and present – creating sanctuaries of peace immersed in nature, whether it be in rural landscapes or vibrant global cities,” said Doronin.