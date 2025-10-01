Ultra-luxury hotel group Aman to open new property in Singapore
Aman Singapore will comprise a hotel, branded residences and a private members club. It will be situated within The Skywaters, an upcoming mixed-use development that is set to be Singapore’s tallest new skyscraper.
Ultra-luxury hotel group Aman has announced that it will open a new property in Singapore. Aman Singapore will be situated within The Skywaters, an upcoming mixed-use development that is set to be Singapore’s tallest and most iconic new skyscraper.
The property will be an “urban sanctuary that will redefine the city’s ultra-luxury landscape”, Aman said in a press release. Aman Singapore will comprise a hotel, a limited collection of Aman branded residences and the Aman Club, the brand’s by-invite-only global private members club.
Aman did not provide an opening date for the property. The Skywaters, developed by a consortium led by Perennial Holdings Private Limited, is targeted for completion in 2028, according to the company’s website.
AN ‘EXCITING CHAPTER’
The launch of Aman Singapore “marks an exciting chapter for our brand and is something our devoted community has long anticipated,” said Vlad Doronin, CEO and chairman of Aman Group.
This marks Aman’s first project in Singapore. Singapore was chosen as the next city for expansion due to its balance of urban dynamism and nature. “Singapore is one of the world’s most dynamic cities, yet it is also known as a garden city where nature is part of every day. That balance reflects Aman’s past and present – creating sanctuaries of peace immersed in nature, whether it be in rural landscapes or vibrant global cities,” said Doronin.
As a gateway to its properties in the region, opening an Aman in Singapore is also a “natural next step” for the group, Doronin continued. “Not just because our loyal community of guests have long requested it, but also because it serves as a jumping off point for so many of our 24 resorts in Asia such as Amansara in Cambodia and Amantaka in Laos.”
SINGAPORE’S FIRST SUPERTALL BUILDING
The Skywaters is located on the site of the former AXA Tower at 8 Shenton Way. The integrated development, which will also feature Grade A offices and retail spaces, will be Singapore’s first supertall building when it's completed, towering at 305m with 63 storeys.
The building is situated at the prime intersection of the Central Business District (CBD), Marina Bay and the future Greater Southern Waterfront. It is designed by renowned American architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM).
Speaking about the project, Pua Seck Guan, executive chairman and chief executive officer of Perennial Holdings, shared, “The Skywaters represents a bold new chapter for Singapore’s skyline – a landmark where innovation meets timeless elegance. Partnering with Aman for its first project in Singapore at The Skywaters is a testament to the exceptional quality of the integrated development.”
GENEROSITY OF SPACE AND SKYLINE VIEWS
Aman Singapore will feature elegant interiors designed by Kerry Hill Architects. The firm, a long-time Aman collaborator, is known for its high-end hospitality projects such as Aman Kyoto and Amanemu in Japan, Amanyangyun in Shanghai, China, and The Datai Langkawi.
The hotel suites, described as “among the largest in the city”, will be located on a dedicated floor, offering “sweeping views of Singapore’s iconic metropolis”, according to Aman.
Facilities, exclusive to Aman residence owners, club members and hotels guests, include a comprehensive Aman Spa, spanning an entire floor and featuring an infinity-edged pool. Several of Aman’s signature dining concepts will also make their debut.
The Aman branded residences will range from one to five bedrooms. With “generosity of space”, they will offer views over the city and the South China Sea.
AN ‘URBAN SANCTUARY’ IN THE HEART OF THE CITY
Aman, arguably the world’s most exclusive hotel chain, opened its first resort in Phuket, Thailand, in 1988. It first became celebrated for its serene properties, typically set in remote, natural settings – ranging from the mystical mountainous Bhutan to private islands in the Maldives and the Philippines, to the Utah desert.
Aman has since ventured into cityscapes, opening what the brand calls “urban sanctuaries” in key global destinations such as Tokyo and New York. In April 2025, it unveiled Aman Nai Lert in Bangkok, Thailand. The group’s pipeline of upcoming city properties include openings in Beverly Hills, Riyadh and Miami.
“As a brand we speak about ‘urban sanctuary’ when referring to our city properties in Bangkok, Tokyo and New York, as in each one we have created a special ambience for which Aman is renowned. We do this through the design language and architecture of the spaces as well as the unparalleled service and privacy we offer,” Doronin explained.
Aman Singapore’s location in The Skywaters, right in the CBD district, will give owners and guests easy access to the city’s business centre, while providing a retreat from urban intensity.
“Bringing the Aman lifestyle to the city for the first time with a global Aman Club and exclusive branded residences, Aman Singapore will offer members and owners a chance to truly experience ultra-luxury living with privacy, generous and dedicated amenities, and unparalleled levels of service, while still being in the heart of the city,” said Doronin.