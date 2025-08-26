Will baijiu become the cocktail world’s next obsession?

The first time I drank baijiu was at what can only be described as a big, fat Chinese wedding in the motherland. The kind that had, give or take, a thousand guests, an endless parade of banquet dishes and the soundtrack of “ganbei” (bottoms up in Mandarin) reverberating through the massive hall.

The clear spirit is typically served neat in thimble-sized cups smaller than a shot glass. But with endless spirited toasts, it did not take long for proof levels to skyrocket. Soon my palate was overwhelmed, and I wondered if my tastebuds would ever recover.

Years later, I found myself in Beijing at Mandarin Oriental Qianmen’s elegant Tiao cocktail bar, sipping a tasty blend of whisky, baijiu and yoghurt. This time, the firewater was tamed, coaxed through mixology into a fragrant beverage that allowed me to appreciate its complex character.