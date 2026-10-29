Five years on, Julien Royer’s Claudine is having its best year yet. What’s behind its success?

Julien Royer is best known as the chef behind Odette, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant at the National Gallery Singapore that has cemented his reputation as one of the world’s leading chefs. Yet these days, some of his most interesting work happens away from the world of fine dining.

In July 2026, he introduced the menu at Tiffany & Co's Blue Box Cafe, marking his first official, permanent brand partnership. Meanwhile, his neo-brasserie Claudine is celebrating its fifth anniversary and, as the affable Frenchman told CNA Luxury, “It’s been the best year, business-wise, since its opening.”

This might have to do with today’s attention economy. As restaurants contend with rising operating costs and diners become increasingly selective about where they spend their money and time, Claudine’s combination of accomplished cooking, flexibility and relaxed hospitality is finally meeting its moment.