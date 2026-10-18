From weekend markets to a matcha network: How Kevin Chee built Matchaya

Every so often, a budding entrepreneur senses the gentle shifting of tectonic plates, those early tremors of a burgeoning cultural trend that can reap a windfall if they move early and fast. In 2014, that seismologist of the times was Kevin Chee, a then 27-year-old corporate rat who spotted an adjacent opportunity in the booming speciality coffee market. As we sat down to a fancy brew at his flagship Matchaya cafe in Tiong Bahru on a quiet weekday morning, Chee recalled looking into the mixed beverage market and zeroing in on matcha.

“At that time, people mainly bought matcha from Starbucks,” he said in his low, rapid-fire tone. “People thought of it more as a flavour. Like, matcha ice cream is Haagen-Dazs, and matcha chocolates are from Royce.”

Matcha as a category was still nascent in Singapore, but Chee got brewing anyway, preparing bottled matcha lattes after work to sell at weekend markets. His side gig blew up on social media, garnering 50 to 60 posts each day from happy customers. That was enough to persuade him to quit his job as a management trainee at DBS Bank and open Matchaya’s first outlet at Icon Village six months later – a 100-sq-ft space that ticked all the right boxes: a central location, good visibility and affordable rent.