What's in store for luxury travel in Asia Pacific post-pandemic?

LONGER STAYS AND LOCAL EXPERIENCES

The popularity of Asian countries as holiday destinations can be attributed to its rich, diverse cultural experiences. Hilton’s Schroeder commented: “Europe is Europe. It’s beautiful, of course, but if you come to Asia and experience the different cultures, the different religions and the different foods, it is just incredible.”

Schroeder added that the younger generation of travellers are also more open to visiting countries where they do not speak the language. “They are very open minded. They don’t want to just go to Hong Kong and Tokyo. They want to discover destinations they have never been to.”

And on their travels, guests are now staying longer in resorts, often shelling out on top tier accommodation. “We are seeing longer lengths of stay and a higher demand for premium rooms, suites and villas,” said Hyatt’s Chorengel.

Travellers are also spending more within the property to experience its offerings, particularly in food and beverage. “Post-pandemic travel is really about getting to know the destination you are going to. You want to experience a local meal prepared by a local chef, with local ingredients, because that’s what you will remember,” said Schroeder.

Farm-to-table dining is thus a rising trend in Asia hotels. The Conrad Koh Samui features its very own garden, which produces organic micro leaves and vegetables for the hotel's restaurants and bar.

While on holiday, guests seek to support local communities and visit authentic local restaurants and shops, added Chorengel. “To address this appetite, our hotels offer culinary journeys that reflect traditional and modern interpretations of local cuisine while also sourcing from local producers and food providers whenever possible. For example, Andaz Bali features a modern and immersive interpretation of the traditional Balinese village that is brought to life through its design and architecture, as well as the food and guest experiences.”