5 new Penang boutique hotels redefining luxury stays

George Town has become one of Southeast Asia’s most closely watched heritage tourism destinations since it was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site together with Melaka in 2008. In the years since, hoteliers have restored, adapted and reimagined its historic buildings, creating some of the region’s most thoughtfully designed small hotels.

The latest openings suggest that focus is widening. Alongside a restored colonial-era compound marking its centenary, an annexe to one of Penang’s best-known 19th-century mansions and a row of 1928 Arts and Crafts terrace houses leased from the Catholic Church, there is also a renovated high-rise on Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah and a purpose-built wellness retreat in Kepala Batas, on mainland Penang. Heritage conservation remains central, but it is no longer the only story.

1926 HERITAGE HOTEL