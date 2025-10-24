Reset, rebalance, renew: This luxury wellness resort in Bangkok is helping guests live – and age – better

I felt my stomach rumbling at 8am as the nurse took my blood pressure. It wasn’t because they were starving me at Rakxa – quite the opposite, more on that later – but because I had to fast for a blood and body composition test.

Everything that followed was smooth and straightforward: they took some blood (never pleasant), measured my weight (always nerve-wracking) and determined my metabolic age (apparently I’m 14 years younger than my biological age, pretty good news).

I was at Vitalife Scientific Wellness Clinic, one of the three main buildings at Rakxa, a luxury holistic wellness destination that’s been making waves since it opened in 2020. We’ve all been conditioned to think that to truly reset, you need to travel great distances. But Rakxa in the fringes of Bangkok – only a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Singapore and an easy 30-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi Airport – flips the script.

Nestled in Bang Krachao, a protected area called Bangkok’s “Green Lung”, Rakxa is the textbook definition of a tropical oasis. It’s hugged by the Chao Phraya River on one side and an enormous lake on the other, with the entire 80-acre estate shrouded in greenery. You can make out Bangkok’s skyline above the treetops, but you don’t hear anything but the sound of flowing water, the breeze rustling through leaves and beautiful birdsong that works as an alarm in the morning.