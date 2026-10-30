The chef who trained his boss: A culinary legacy comes full circle at Singapore’s Shisen Hanten

When chef Hiroaki Suzuki joined Shisen Hanten in Tokyo in 1982, he trained under its founder, the late Chen Kenmin, widely regarded as Japan’s “father of Sichuan cuisine”. “He never hid his cooking skills,” the 62-year-old recalled in an email interview with CNA Luxury. Today, Suzuki is the restaurant group’s culinary director in Japan, passing on what he learnt from Kenmin to younger chefs, including the founder’s grandson, Chen Kentaro.

In an interesting reversal of roles, the 46-year-old Kentaro is now Suzuki’s boss, despite having learnt his craft from the older chef. Their relationship is a reminder that in a family business, traditions need not be passed down through bloodlines alone. Long-serving employees like Suzuki can become custodians of the family’s knowledge and values, helping to preserve its legacy across generations.

Come Nov 6, diners in Singapore will have a rare opportunity to taste that legacy when Suzuki and Kentaro join another of their proteges, Yuya Hayashi, for a one-night-only six-hands dinner at Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro. Together, the three chefs will present an eight-course menu tracing the evolution of the restaurant’s distinctive Japanese-Sichuan cuisine.