Why Singapore’s sake drinkers are moving beyond familiar brands

Adrian Goh, director of sake distributor Inter Rice Asia, shared that most sake sold here falls within four premium grades: ginjo, junmai ginjo, daiginjo and junmai daiginjo. Ginjo and daiginjo sakes have a polishing ratio of around 60 per cent and 50 per cent respectively (where 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the rice grain is milled away). Junmais are sakes made with rice, water, koji and yeast, without added distilled alcohol.

At Hachi Restaurant, managing director Fabian Koh says that customers commonly ask for sakes that are “dry and sweet” followed by “light/rich”, “fruity” and “smooth”. Current bestsellers are Dassai and Momokawa from Yamaguchi and Aomori prefectures respectively. He added: “In terms of direct consumption, sake is growing in popularity. However, as an accompaniment to food, only in Japanese cuisine is sake consumed more than wine at the table.”

There is a growing shift from historically light, fruity profiles towards umami-rich and savoury ones, said Orihara Shoten sake sommelier Maria Satoh. “This aligns perfectly with the rise in demand for traditional brewing methods like yamahai and bodaimoto, which are specifically known for creating complex, umami-rich flavours rather than aromatic fruitiness. These sakes pair exceptionally well with the diverse food culture here, from satay and chilli crab to wagyu and cured meats.”