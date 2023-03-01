How Lamborghini became one of the most sought-after supercar brands in the world

Sixty years ago, a legend was born. It begins with the remarkable story of one Ferruccio Lamborghini, and his rather humble beginnings, as the eldest son in a family of farmers in northern Italy.

Growing up with a keener interest in farming machinery than the farming lifestyle, Ferruccio took a shine to mechanics instead.

He started out working in mechanical workshops in Bologna and after serving as a mechanic in the military during World War II, Ferruccio returned to Italy and opened his own workshop repairing motor vehicles and building small utility vehicles.

By the age of 32, he had founded Lamborghini Trattori, which quickly grew into a key manufacturer of tractors and agricultural equipment in the wake of Italy’s post-WWII economic boom.

Ferruccio was a man of varied passions and soon found himself a serial entrepreneur with several businesses under his belt, including an oil burner factory and air conditioning manufacturer.