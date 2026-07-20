The Lotus Emira was meant to be the carmaker’s last petrol car. Now its future looks hybrid

The future is no longer all-electric – at least not at Lotus.

In May, Lotus (now owned by China’s Geely group) announced that it was abandoning its goal of becoming an all-electric carmaker by 2028. Under its new Focus 2030 strategy, the company plans a line-up comprising both hybrids and battery-electric vehicles.

Lotus is not alone. Softer-than-expected demand for electric vehicles has prompted several established carmakers, including Rolls-Royce and Volvo, to revise their electrification targets.

After several delays, Lamborghini, for example, eventually said it would abandon its plans for a fully-electric supercar in 2025. Instead, its highly-anticipated Lanzador will now be a 2+2 plug-in hybrid when it finally arrives at the end of the decade.

Jaguar, meanwhile, appears to be unfazed and on course to deliver the Type 01, the first EV in the company’s bold new all-electric chapter. The ground-breaking model was spotted on the roads of Monaco when testing began in May, ahead of the production model’s planned unveiling in October.