The fascinating story behind Louis Vuitton’s iconic trunks: Steamships and railways, mahjong and Supreme

The world is no stranger to Louis Vuitton. While everyone knows of the global luxury brand and recognises its ubiquitous monogram, not many know of its storied history as a pioneering travel goods company, and much less of Louis Vuitton, the man behind it all.

Born in 1821 in the mountain town of Anchay in eastern France, he set off on foot at the age of 13 to find his fortune in Paris. Working odd jobs along the way and honing his skill as a carpenter, he finally arrived in the capital more than two years later. He apprenticed with renowned trunk maker Romain Marechal for 17 years during which he became a valued craftsman at the atelier. This beginning in his career helped him pave his way to being a leader in an artisanal industry that required absolute skill to construct custom-made trunks, and refined savoir faire to win clients in a burgeoning trade.

THE MERIT OF INNOVATION

Horse-drawn carriages, boats and trains were the main modes of transportation at the time, and it was not uncommon for baggage to be handled roughly or suffer from theft. Travellers thereby relied upon craftsmen to create trunks that could protect their belongings.

Vuitton was in his early 30s when he founded his own maison in 1854 at 4 Rue Neuve-des-Capucines in the Place Vendome district, and it was then that he designed a flat-topped trunk that could be stacked. It was a radical innovation, as trunks had hitherto featured curved lids to allow water to drain off. Airtight and waterproof thanks to a specially treated canvas he created, it was also theft-proof – famous escape artist Harry Houdini was once invited to pick the company’s patented Tumbler Lock, which he declined (incidentally, the lock is still in use today).