The new Land-Dweller and other Rolex releases announced at Watches & Wonders 2025
The watchmaker has a brand-new model – the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller – with other new iterations of the GMT-Master II, the Sky-Dweller, the Daytona, the Datejust and Oyster Perpetual.
Watches & Wonder 2025 is well underway in Geneva and one of the most anticipated new releases (if not the most anticipated) is one from Rolex. This year, the watchmaker has a brand-new model – the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller.
At the heart of the Land-Dweller is the all-new calibre 7135 — a self-winding mechanical movement developed entirely in-house. It’s thinner than most of its predecessors, yet it doesn’t compromise on performance. In fact, it’s packed with innovation: 32 patent applications are tied to the Land-Dweller, 18 of which are exclusive to this model. Sixteen of those are found within the movement alone.
At first glance, the Land-Dweller is striking. The dial features a honeycomb motif — subtle, textured, and inspired by nature. On versions with Chromalight display, the open numerals and hour markers glow luminously in low light, as do the specially crafted hands.
That’s not all. The bracelet also flows seamlessly into the case, blurring the lines between where one ends and the other begins. Rolex first explored this silhouette in 1969 and again in 1974. Now, it returns with a bold reinterpretation.
Available in 36mm or 40mm, the Land-Dweller comes in white Rolesor, 18 carat Everose gold with a clean white dial, or in regal 950 platinum with an ice blue face.
Here are the other releases:
THE GMT-MASTER II
The Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II features Rolex’s very first ceramic dial on 18 carat white gold with an Oyster bracelet and Oysterlock clasp. The Cerachrom dial and the daytime half of the green and black bezel are in the same shade of green and made from the same material. This model retains the winding crown on the left, first introduced in 2022.
THE OYSTER PERPETUAL
For 2025, Rolex is introducing three new pastel colourways into the Oyster Perpetual family. The lavender dial is available on the Oyster Perpetual 28 and the beige dial on the Oyster Perpetual 36. The Oyster Perpetual 41 features the pistachio dial and its proportions have been updated with a redesigned case and a slimmer Oysterclasp.
THE PERPETUAL 1908
This version of the Perpetual 1908 is clad entirely in 18 carat yellow gold with a seven-piece link bracelet called the Settimo, the first metal bracelet dedicated to this model. The slightly contoured links, polished on every surface, allows for a sublime display of reflected light.
THE OYSTER PERPETUAL DATEJUST 31
What’s special about the new Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 is the red ombre dial, a first for Rolex. To produce this gradient is no easy feat and a highly complicated effort. With Rolex’s dial-making expertise and its master gem-setters, the dial goes from fiery red in the centre and takes on a deep black at its edges. The Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 comes in 18 carat yellow gold and diamonds set on the bezel and dial.
THE OYSTER PERPETUAL COSMOGRAPH DAYTONA
Fans of the Cosmograph Daytona can look forward to a new turquoise blue lacquer dial with bright black counters. This new version comes in 18 carat yellow gold case with the Oysterflex strap.
THE SKY-DWELLER
Rolex is putting two of its most iconic colours into one watch for the very first time – a bright green dial with its 18 carat yellow gold case and Jubilee bracelet. This watch is powered by calibre 9002.
THE GMT-MASTER II – TIGER IRON EDITION
There is another new release of the GMT-Master II in 18 carat Everose gold. Featuring tiger iron on its dial, this is the first time Rolex is using this material in any of its watches. Tiger iron is a natural stone that is made up of three minerals – tiger’s eye, red jasper and hematite.