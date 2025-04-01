The new Land-Dweller and other Rolex releases announced at Watches & Wonders 2025

Watches & Wonder 2025 is well underway in Geneva and one of the most anticipated new releases (if not the most anticipated) is one from Rolex. This year, the watchmaker has a brand-new model – the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller.

At the heart of the Land-Dweller is the all-new calibre 7135 — a self-winding mechanical movement developed entirely in-house. It’s thinner than most of its predecessors, yet it doesn’t compromise on performance. In fact, it’s packed with innovation: 32 patent applications are tied to the Land-Dweller, 18 of which are exclusive to this model. Sixteen of those are found within the movement alone.

At first glance, the Land-Dweller is striking. The dial features a honeycomb motif — subtle, textured, and inspired by nature. On versions with Chromalight display, the open numerals and hour markers glow luminously in low light, as do the specially crafted hands.