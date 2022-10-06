From CEO to entrepreneur: Meet Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin’s new owner

A few minutes was all it took for Patrick Pruniaux to decide to buy over Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin. The two Swiss luxury watch brands had, until earlier this year, been part of French luxury conglomerate Kering, which had acquired them in 2011 and 2014 respectively.

“Sometimes, it can be a pain in the neck making decisions but there’s a theory where some of the more complicated decisions can be made quite rapidly because you feel it,” he candidly recalled.

“It was unexpected that the [Kering] Group wanted to sell the brands but when they informed me, it was obvious for me that I had to give it a try,” said Pruniaux, who was employed by Kering as CEO of Uysse Nardin first in 2017, and then appointed CEO of Girard-Perregaux the following year.

Pruniaux, who has also held senior positions at TAG Heuer and within LVMH prior to joining Kering, then galvanised a group of private investors and together, they purchased the 100 per cent stake that Kering was relinquishing.

“I’m going from one dream job to another,” mused Pruniaux, who effectively found himself a newly-minted entrepreneur. Officially, the 49-year-old is the President and CEO of Sowind Group, which now owns both Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin.

INDEPENDENCE DAY

Kering’s announcement of the sale was made in January this year, and it appears both brands have come full circle; once independent, both now independent again.

“We had a fantastic time with Kering but it’s great to be independent; it’s really in both brands’ DNA to be independent and the consumers – the watch lovers – are so savvy and knowledgeable and this independence is also very attractive to them,” said Pruniaux, during a market visit to Singapore in August.