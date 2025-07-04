The future is lustrous: Mikimoto Japan’s boss on how the pearl specialist is winning over a new generation

Pearl jewellery was once associated with a particular group of older, prim-and-proper women – the type to “clutch their pearls” at anything scandalous to show their disapproval. But these days, it’s seeing a revival among younger, fashion-forward jewellery wearers.

At the forefront of this evolution is Japanese maison Mikimoto. In fact, Mikimoto is so deeply synonymous with the lustrous gem that it has become the benchmark for excellence in cultured pearls.

While the brand’s origins date back to 1893 when Kokichi Mikimoto created the world’s first cultured pearl, in remains the foremost pearl specialist to this day. Yet even with such a storied legacy, the maison is not resting on tradition. While a pearl necklace is as classic as they come, in recent years, Mikimoto embraced modernity – exploring bold designs and contemporary collaborations for fresh expressions of pearl jewellery that speak to a new generation of wearers.

In 2020, Mikimoto announced a collaboration with avant-garde fashion brand Comme des Garcons (CDG). The partnership married two seemingly opposite worlds – CDG as an unconventional fashion house known for its boundary-pushing designs and Mikimoto with its legacy of timeless, classic craftsmanship.