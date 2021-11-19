OSIM and TWG Tea to invest US$100 million in new venture

It is undeniable that TWG Tea and Bacha Coffee are well-known names in Singapore. In the 13 years since TWG Tea was founded, it has grown from a single Parisian-style tea salon in Republic Plaza to 70 stores across the world.

While Bacha Coffee’s growth plans were stymied by the arrival of COVID-19, it still experienced relatively quick success. In 2019, its historical flagship store in Marrakech reopened, followed in quick succession by the opening of its first store outside Morocco in ION Orchard later that year. Stores in France, Italy, Hong Kong and Malaysia are in the works.

Building on this winning streak, long-time business partners Ron Sim and Taha Bouqdib, have brought both brands under the newly minted V3 Gourmet Group, towards which they will invest more than US$100 million (S$136 million) in the next three years to grow brands in the F&B and gourmet retail sector.