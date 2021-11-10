After 10 years, what’s next for Fat Cow, the pioneering Japanese steakhouse?

With premium wagyu as commonplace as sea urchin and caviar these days, it’s hard to imagine that it’s been only a decade since Singapore’s first clutch of restaurants specialising in wagyu began making their way into the scene. Chief among them was Fat Cow, established by a group of friends in 2011, serving a few types of premium wagyu which diners could order as shabu shabu, sukiyaki or grilled.

In the 10 years that’s followed, Fat Cow changed hands several times and was eventually acquired by Far East Organization’s lifestyle arm Refinery Concepts. Earlier this year, Far East Organization formed Commonwealth Concepts under which Fat Cow and other F&B brands such as Kinki Restaurant + Bar and Kraftwich by Swissbake were absorbed.

Surviving a decade, as anyone in Singapore’s fickle F&B scene knows, is no small feat. And it bears documenting the trajectory of one of the first restaurants to bring us wagyu in all its marbled splendour and sometimes dizzying prices.