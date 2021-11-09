5 facts about the Hai Di Lao hot pot empire and its billionaire founder

Hong Kong listed hot pot giant Hai Di Lao said in a filing exchange on Nov 5 that it will be shutting down or suspending the operations of around 300 outlets by end December 2021, citing poor table turnover and operating results.

The closures will reportedly affect mainly outlets in its home country of China, although it will affect countries that the company has expanded into. Exact markets were not revealed, but it is believed that Singapore outlets remain unaffected.

The restaurant has been expanding aggressively in recent years. But it has been a bumpy ride for its billionaire founder Zhang Yong. Here are five facts about the wealthy restaurateur and his hot pot empire.

HE WENT FROM RAGS TO RICHES

Did you know? China-born Zhang Yong is a high school dropout who didn’t dine at an actual restaurant until he was 19 years old. He grew up in Jianyang, a rural province in Sichuan, and once worked as a factory welder in a tractor company, earning a meagre US$14 (S$19) a day.

In 1994, he quit his job and used his life savings to open a small, four-table restaurant. That small restaurant evolved to become the Hai Di Lao we know and love today.