‘I miss the excitement’: PS Cafe’s Peter Teo returns to F&B scene with new bistro in Holland Village

While retirement ushers in a slower pace in life and well-earned rest for many, Peter Teo, co-founder of Singapore’s beloved PS Cafe, found himself grappling with a missing sense of purpose.

In 2022, Teo and his longtime partners Philip Chin and Richard Chamberlain, sold their remaining stakes in PSGourmet, the parent company of PS Cafe, to investment firm Sun Venture. “We’d built what we built over more than 25 years. [We felt it was time] to get new blood into the business, with a new vision to take it to the next stage,” Teo said of the exit.

By then, PS Cafe had multiple outlets across Singapore and had even expanded abroad. The group’s portfolio had also diversified to include contemporary Japanese restaurant Jypsy and Anglo-Chinese eatery Chopsuey Cafe.

With the business at that scale, the trio felt it was no longer the right fit for where they were in their lives. “It was about doing the right thing by PS Cafe and responsibly passing it on to people with the energy to further grow the business,” said Teo.

Retirement saw Teo spending more time in New Zealand, where his sister and family live. “It was a different pace of life, where people are not on their phones all the time and they talk to you on the street. It was a bit more relaxing, and the weather can be lovely.”

But in a true case of “the grass is always greener,” it wasn’t long before the creative entrepreneur and F&B veteran grew restless. “What I realise is, when I don’t have PS Cafe or a business to run, I miss the excitement,” Teo laughed. “It’s always the case, when you’re very busy, you want an escape. But when you’re not busy, you start looking for some busyness.”