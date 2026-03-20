From Peking duck to pasta and cocktails: 7 spots to eat and drink in Beijing

Beijing is a food lover's paradise, home to some of the best regional Chinese cuisines, including the iconic Peking duck, which one shouldn't leave the city without trying. Western casual concepts, fine dining, and inventive cocktail culture continue to thrive as a new generation of restaurateurs pushes boundaries with creative twists on regional Chinese cuisine, handmade pasta, and innovative cocktail bars that blend storytelling with technique and creativity, referencing Beijing ingredients and culture.

The city's culinary landscape continues to evolve, leaning towards pocket-friendly, casual “vibe dining” with creative menus. There is a quiet confidence that Beijing's food and drink culture can be both deeply rooted in its heritage and boldly innovative, and the capital’s offerings are keeping up with global dining trends while shaping its own distinctive, compelling and tasty narratives.