Asia’s 50 Best Bars: Why smaller cities are claiming the spotlight

Since launching in 2016, the Asia’s 50 Best Bars and its extended lists have been dominated by metropolises like Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul and Tokyo.

But smaller cities are now making their presence felt as voters travel further afield and off-the-beaten-track to unique spaces that echo their surroundings. This year’s ranking is the most diverse yet, proving that great bars can exist not only in large, neon-lit cities, but also in remote places such as a beach or among mountains.

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars rankings are voted annually by over 300 expert members of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, which is divided into four voting regions. Each region has an Academy Chair who selects a voting panel that is rotated annually to ensure a balanced selection of drink writers and educators, bartenders and cocktail enthusiasts.

There are 20 new entries among this year’s top 50, including 12 freshmen and eight that have moved up from the 51-100 list. Cities like Kumamoto and Shenzhen were represented for the first time, and bars from New Delhi and Guangzhou each scored one of the top 10 spots that are usually occupied by Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Seoul or Tokyo.